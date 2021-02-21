WVSports - Observations: West Virginia basketball at Texas

--West Virginia rallied from 19-points down in the second half for the second time this season on the road. I think that deserves repeating because it truly is as impressive a feat I’ve seen since West Virginia became a member of the Big 12 Conference. Texas was cruising in this one and seemed as if they were going to not only win but the blow the doors off the Mountaineers, but this team again found a way. If there is anything that can be said about this team it’s just that they never quit. This club rallied in the second half despite not even making a field goal over the final 6:29 of the game. It doesn’t erase letting the Oklahoma game get away prior to the week off, but it definitely helps things. The Mountaineers have now won five straight road games in the same season for the first time since joining the Big 12 and sit at 8-4 in the league with two more road games coming up. This was a fantastic win and took every bit of the scoring effort, as Texas had not one but two chances to win or tie the game at the end and couldn’t get the ball in the basket. This was redemption for losing the first meeting in heartbreaking fashion in Morgantown. You simply can’t count this team out.

--Texas went ahead 62-43 and was outscored 41-20 from that point forward. The Mountaineers simply wanted this game more in the second half and was diving on the floor and making every effort play. This is the fifth win this season when trailing by at least 10-points.





CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS