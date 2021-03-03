WVSports - Observations: West Virginia basketball vs. Baylor

--First of all, what a college basketball game. Yes, it’s unfortunate that West Virginia wasn’t able to pull this one out (more on that later) but this was a battle of two heavyweights just exchanging blow after blow for the better part of this game. The Mountaineers trailed by double-digits and rallied back and then both teams just went at it. It was Final Four level college basketball and was a good showcase of two teams that are certainly equipped to make deep runs in March. For the Mountaineers, this ends any chance of claiming the Big 12 regular season title as that now goes to Baylor. West Virginia still has a lot to play for obviously and they can guarantee a second-place finish if they win the next two at home against TCU and Oklahoma State. Unless you see an epic Big 12 title run on top of that, you can kiss away the thoughts of a possible No. 1 seed, but the Mountaineers are still going to be in good position to make a run at one of those No. 2 seeds as long as they can take care of business down the stretch.

--West Virginia is now 17-7, 10-5 in the Big 12 with two games left. You get both games at home and if you win them both you’re likely sitting on the two-line heading into the conference tournament as well as finishing second place in the league. You can’t let this loss, turn into multiple losses because this team still has a lot to play for even with the regular season title hopes now gone.





