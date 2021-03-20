WVSports - Observations: West Virginia basketball vs. Morehead State

The Mountaineers snapped a two-game losing streak and will now square off against No. 11 Syracuse Sunday. Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides his thoughts and observations from the game as well as what comes next.

--It wasn’t perfect, and it got closer than it needed to be for stretches, but credit to this team for taking care of business and stretching things out for a comfortable win 84-67. That was a Morehead State team that was very scrappy and was 19-1 in 2021, as well as being one of the better defensive teams in the nation but the Mountaineers dropped 84 points on them. It’s win No. 900 for Bob Huggins and that is now off his back as well and cemented that this team can be very dangerous when they are clicking. Anytime you win an NCAA Tournament game, it’s a great thing and the Mountaineers did what they needed to do by securing a convincing win against a surging basketball team. Onto round two.

--It’s the second time this season that Deuce McBride has gotten at least 30, 6 and 6 (the other Kansas) which puts him in company with Rod Thorn (3) and Jerry West (3). Talk about being included with some of the best to ever do it here. Can you afford to take McBride off the floor for long stretches in this tournament? I’m not sure you can.





