No. 17 West Virginia rallied to score a much needed 65-47 win over Oklahoma State and snapped a three-game losing streak in the process.

The Mountaineers moved to 19-7 on the season and we break down what unfolded by looking at key stats and elements from the game that ultimately led to the result.

--Oklahoma State led by as many as 10 points in the first half and 33-25 with four seconds left in the first half and the home team got a little luck when senior guard Jermaine Haley hit a fall-away three-pointer as time expired after the ball was deflected out of bounds three times. From there it was basically all West Virginia from that point as the Mountaineers used a 40-14 run to control things in the second half. The Cowboys shot 62-percent (13-21) in the first half and that was 17-percent (5-30) in the second. West Virginia just came out and seemed as if they were ready to put their foot on the gas and get back to playing good basketball after the most difficult stretch of the season. If there was ever a ‘must win’ game on the schedule this was it and you must be impressed with how this team closed the game.

--The Cowboys only had managed 9 second half points with 2:32 left. They finished with just 14 points in total for the half, the lowest output for an opponent on the season beating the 18 points that the program allowed against Pittsburgh in December. Just an unreal effort as the Mountaineers were able to get their hands-on balls and keep the offensive players in front of them.





