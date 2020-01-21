No. 14 West Virginia has started Big 12 Conference play 4-2 after thoroughly dominating Texas 97-59 inside the Coliseum.

The Mountaineers completely controlled both ends of the floor and we break down what unfolded by looking at key stats and elements from the game that ultimately led to the result.

--Well, that was as thorough of a domination as you're going to see in Big 12 basketball. The question coming into tonight was would West Virginia rebound? Well, the Mountaineers basically controlled this one from start to finish winning 97-59 in a game that really wasn't even that close. The Mountaineers shot 51-percent from the floor and played smothering defense with the Longhorns sitting at 40 points until the 7:05 mark of the second half where they scored 19 points in what essentially results in garbage time. West Virginia looked like the team we've grown accustomed to seeing on defense and the effort was certainly there after it was clearly lacking in Manhattan. They did an excellent job guarding ball screens, with help and contesting shots. Essentially it was what we've seen over the long haul as opposed to the one game nightmare from over the weekend. I'll say it again, if this team shoots over 50-percent offensively it isn't going to lose much, if any ballgames. This was the most efficient performance of the season in so many categories and made Texas looked so bad.

--The stat that stood out to me the most in this (and trust me there are a lot) is West Virginia had only 8 turnovers on 67 possessions (11-percent) down from the near 21-percent it had been on the season. That is a massive shift and one that limited Texas to scoring only 1 point off turnovers.





