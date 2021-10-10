Observations: West Virginia football at Baylor

Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

These observations are a snap shot of what unfolded in the West Virginia 45-20 loss to Baylor and what could happen next for the Mountaineers.





--It’s time for some serious concern and serious discussions when it comes to this team. I thought for sure that West Virginia would come out and play inspired football today against Baylor but instead it was their poorest effort of the season given what unfolded last week, and it pretty much was from start to finish. It’s one thing not to be ready to play for a half and to accept blame for that while mentioning it multiple times, it’s another entirely to come out in the game after and put this type of performance on tape. The Mountaineers weren’t even competitive for large portions of this game, and it was again so many of the same issues, with miscues, poor effort, execution, penalties and basically what we’ve been talking about for stretches in every game this season. Neal Brown has to answer for this type of performance because there is simply no excuse for this to happen two weeks in a row. For the first time since Brown has assumed the role of head coach I think there is legitimate concern about where the program is at and the buy-in all around. You simply can’t come out and play this poorly after making it a focus all week and lose in this fashion. This is how you lose people both in the program and in the stands and regardless of how it happened, the fact it did for the second week in a row shakes confidence. This game wasn’t even as close as the lopsided score suggests since Baylor took their foot off the gas. That’s just inexcusable and the fact that this is on the heels of last week makes it all the more concerning.

--West Virginia had under 100-rushing yards again. That’s 18 of the 28 games that West Virginia has played under Neal Brown that they’ve failed to eclipse the century mark on the ground.





