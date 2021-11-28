Observations: West Virginia football at Kansas

--Well, what a long, strange trip it’s been for this football team but to their credit West Virginia was able to do exactly what it needed to do to beat a struggling football team on the road and put itself into a bowl game at 6-6. At one point this team was 2-4 and there was a lot of doubt how many games they’d even manage to win for the rest of the year but the team closed out 4-2 to send themselves into a bowl for the second consecutive season. You’re not going to hang a banner for this season, trust me it’s still overall a disappointment compared to pre-season expectations and where it could have been, but you also avoided a complete failure of missing a bowl as the coaching staff attempts to build the program. The spotlight is going to be on this team next year but considering all the injuries, heartbreak and self-inflicted errors, getting to a bowl game is an accomplishment. Again, that isn’t a celebration, more a relief but I do think that where this team was at to where it is now it is a place of growth.

--West Virginia rushed for over 100-yards in this one and the Mountaineers are now 13-0 under head coach Neal Brown when that occurs. Senior running back Leddie Brown eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season for the second consecutive year, the first time that anybody has done that since Justin Crawford did it in 2016-17. The Mountaineers also had a second running back eclipse 100-yards with Tony Mathis rolling up 118-yards for the first time that the program has had two players do that in a single game since against ironically enough Kansas in 2017. West Virginia averaged 6.9 yards per play on first down and the run game was a very big part of that.





