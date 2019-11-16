--Let's just make it clear, this is the biggest win of the Neal Brown era for West Virginia. A team that has had its share of heartbreak and injuries, overcame it all on the road to beat No. 24 Kansas State 24-20, the fourth consecutive win over the Wildcats. Baylor was the almost game on the year and the Mountaineers put it all together and steal a win from an experienced Wildcats in their own building. We might look back at this game as when things changed for this program and the trust the climb mantra proved itself on the field today. This team didn’t quit and that is the type of attitude that is going to play in the future as this team grows up and players mature.

--I want to lead this off with a plug for this defense. The Mountaineers gave up 421 yards, but allowed only 20 points and if you take out the busted first-play with a 68-yard touchdown this was every bit as impressive as the Baylor performance. This team held Kansas State to a pair of field goals in the red zone, when they came into the game scoring touchdowns on 30 of 38 trips. This team allowed only one touchdown after the opening bust and picked off Skylar Thompson twice after he only threw one all year coming into the game. The Mountaineers had 2 sacks and 9 tackles for loss and for the most part made things difficult for them running the ball. This is a young group that had even more injuries in this game but bouncing back after allowing five touchdowns on the first five drives a week ago it's a great sign.

----Kansas State rushed for only 3.2 yards per carry. That is a win for this defense. The defense was +19 in total plays and almost +10 in time of possession so the defense had to earn this The only bad thing I can point to is that the Wildcats converted 8-17 on third down and many of those were long attempts as the average was 8.3 to go in those situations. But you’ll take it with a win.





