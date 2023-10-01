--West Virginia is now 4-1, 2-0 in the Big 12. The talk for this team always centered around how could the Mountaineers navigate the September schedule which was incredibly difficult when it was first released and it's safe to say that they did just that. West Virginia once again won an ugly football game to start 2-0 under Neal Brown for the first time. No matter what you say about how ugly this is at times, this team has definitely surpassed expectations through the first five games and now heads into a bye week with the most momentum that the program has had in quite some time. This defense is giving West Virginia a chance in every single game and the offense did just enough to outpace the Horned Frogs. A lot of people expected this game to go a lot different and it certainly didn't start well but you have to give this team credit for getting it done when they didn't play anywhere close to their best. Dating back to last year, they've won six of their last eight games and many of them haven't been pretty just gritty, tough wins. Listen, I'm not sure how good this team is but they're winning games and that's what people needed to see especially after being picked last in the league.

--It was a tale of two halves for the West Virginia defense as they allowed 312 yards and 21 points in the first two quarters as the Mountaineers struggled with missed tackles and contain on the quarterback run game. The second half, the Mountaineers didn't allow any points and permitted just 121 yards. West Virginia kept the Horned Frogs run game in check allowing just 35 yards in the second half and held them to 0-6 on third down. This defense really kept TCU off balance and was able to consistently get pressure with 5 sacks and 9 tackles for loss.





