West Virginia held its first open practice of the fall and WVSports.com was on scene.

Here are some of the observations from the first open 30-minute session of the fall.





--There were three players that had not enrolled at West Virginia that signed with the Mountaineers in February in Brandon Yates, Osita Smith and Rashean Lynn. Well, Brandon Yates can be scratched off that list as he was on the camp roster and practicing with the team.

--Players snapping the ball at the start of practice were Chase Behrndt, Briason Mays, Adam Stilley and Eric Sjostedt.

Click here to read the full report.