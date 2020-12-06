WVSports - Observations: West Virginia Mountaineers football at Iowa State

Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

These observations are a snap shot of what unfolded in the West Virginia road loss to Iowa State and what could happen next for the Mountaineers.









--The Mountaineers didn’t score a single point dating back to last season in five straight quarters against Iowa State but was able to tack on two field goals in the fourth in this one. They also had been held under 200-yards in consecutive games and it almost happened to them again. The scores of past three games combined are now a 110-34 edge to Iowa State. Granted, one of those the Mountaineers had to play with a backup quarterback, but the Cyclones have dominated.

--West Virginia was off balance defensively for basically the entire game. The Cyclones basically did whatever they wanted to the Mountaineers and used a nice balance to run the ball and throw it. The Mountaineers just seemingly didn’t have an answer for Brock Purdy and his ability to run the ball and move the pocket which helped them extend drives early in the game to build the lead. When the game was still in balance, Iowa State was 7-10 on third down and one of those was a fourth down that was converted into a first down and eventual touchdown. Iowa State had the most points West Virginia has allowed (42), total yards (478), the most rushing yards (237), the most passing yards (247) and basically everything else you want to name. The defense was overmatched today.





