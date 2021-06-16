Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba Agricultural 2023 athlete Isaac Smith already held an offer from West Virginia but that didn’t stop him from making the trek to Morgantown to compete in a one-day camp.

Smith, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, had held an offer from the Mountaineers since mid-March but made the trek to campus in order to see what the program had to offer and work with the coaches during the camp. It was a decision that he definitely doesn’t regret.