Offered 2023 athlete Smith camps at West Virginia
Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba Agricultural 2023 athlete Isaac Smith already held an offer from West Virginia but that didn’t stop him from making the trek to Morgantown to compete in a one-day camp.
Smith, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, had held an offer from the Mountaineers since mid-March but made the trek to campus in order to see what the program had to offer and work with the coaches during the camp. It was a decision that he definitely doesn’t regret.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news