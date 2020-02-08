Oklahoma knocks off No. 13 West Virginia basketball, 69-59
No. 13/11 West Virginia (18-5, 6-4) suffered its third straight road loss Saturday afternoon as Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5) upset the Mountaineers by a score of 69-59 in Norman.
Both teams struggled offensively to start out as West Virginia and Oklahoma were a combined 3-of-13 from the field by the 15:41 mark in the first half with the game tied at 4-4. The Mountaineers then took a 9-4 lead with a three-pointer from Emmitt Matthews and basket from Jermaine Haley.
Oklahoma continued to struggle offensively and went over five minutes without making a field goal. Kristian Doolittle scored the team’s first six points with four of those points coming from the free throw line.
Brady Manek then ended the team’s field goal drought with a three-pointer to tie the game up at 9-all with 13:05 left until halftime.
The Mountaineers again went on a 5-0 run that included a three-point play from Gabe Osabuohien, but the Sooners answered back again and went on a 17-2 run to take a 26-16 lead with 4:05 left until halftime.
West Virginia went ice cold shooting during this stretch and at one point missed 10 of its last 12 shot attempts.
The Mountaineers managed to go on a 6-0 run to narrow the Oklahoma lead down to four points, but the half would later end with De’Vion Harmon nailing a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Sooners a 31-24 halftime lead.
Halftime Stats:
West Virginia and Oklahoma battled back-and-forth to begin the second half and the Mountaineers trailed by just five after a basket from McBride.
But Oklahoma dominated and took advantage of West Virginia’s miscues on its way to making a 10-0 run to make it a 15-point advantage at 45-30 with just under 14 minutes remaining.
A three-pointer from McBride ended the Oklahoma run, but the Sooners kept their foot on the gas pedal and eventually took a commanding 17-point lead at 58-41 later on thanks to a 9-2 run with 8:29 to go.
West Virginia went on an 8-0 run later on to cuts its deficit down to 10 points with less than three minutes to go. After a jumper from Doolittle, Chase Harler hit a three-pointer to make it a 9-point game.
After some free throws from the Sooners, a Taz Sherman three-pointer cut the Oklahoma lead down to eight points. But more Oklahoma free throws added to the Sooners' lead.
The Mountaineers' late rally wasn't enough and Oklahoma went on to complete the upset win over West Virginia.
West Virginia will now prepare for Wednesday’s home matchup against No. 3 Kansas which is set for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
Final Stats:
