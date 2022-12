James Okonkwo understands that he lacks in the experience department.

That comes with the territory when he only played in 10 minutes across three different games during his freshman campaign. A large reason for that was due to a foot injury which occurred in the pre-season and kept him out for the first seven games of the year.

It’s hard to adjust to the college game under any circumstance but especially when you aren’t able to even get on the floor to prepare for the changes in speed.