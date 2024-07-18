Xavier Bausley could have remained at Jacksonville State.

He was already an established commodity. After a redshirt season, the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, started 12 games for the Gamecocks this past season and played over 900 snaps while earning all-Conference USA Freshman honors in the process.

But the South Charleston product wanted to try his hand at the highest level so he entered his name into the transfer portal to see what opportunities would arise. And once into the database, Bausley proved to be a popular name garnering a long list of scholarship offers including from in-state West Virginia.

That opportunity had eluded him the first time around as the Mountaineers were looking at a preferred walk-on offer, but now it was a full scholarship.

Given his ties to the state, Bausley put West Virginia in his top three along with Kentucky and Pittsburgh and would take visits to all three over a quick period in the winter.

Texas A&M, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Arizona State, UCF and California also offered but in the end the draw of coming home proved to be critical in his decision-making process. So, Bausley committed to West Virginia and enrolled in the winter where he was able to participate in winter workouts and spring ball.

“It’s a good experience to come back home. Coach Mike (Joseph) will work you to death but that’s what you want. You want to be able to take your game to the next level and that’s why you move up from a group of five to a school like this,” Bausley said.

Offensive line coach Matt Moore also played a critical role for the Dunbar native as he was able to get to know him during his first go-around in his recruitment but take that further after he entered the portal.

“Coach Moore is a real big family guy when you enter his room he just lights up a room and that’s something that makes you want to be in the building and makes you want to put extra time in the film room,” he said.

But Moore did not guarantee anything for Bausley, and he understands that he is in a competition at the right tackle spot with another state native in former Morgantown product Nick Malone. And while Bausley still has three years remaining in his career, the two are holding a friendly competition for the spot.

“Malone is a great guy. We have all the respect in the world for each other. We’re going to compete but at the end of the day coach Moore is going to put out who he feels is best equipped to beat Penn State,” he said.

Bausley bet on himself and now is competing at the highest level of college football.