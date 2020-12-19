It didn’t take long for Neal Brown to realize just how important offensive lineman Wyatt Milum was going to be to his 2021 recruiting efforts at West Virginia.

“Wyatt was somebody we identified early. Maybe within the first week we were here,” he said.

That means in January 2019 the coaches already had the 2021 in-state prospect within their sights. And for good reason as the Rivals.com four-star was the highest rated prospect in the state and garnered offers from the nation’s elite schools such as Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame and Ohio State to name a few.