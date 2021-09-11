OL Milum has room to grow after first taste of college football

When Maryland linebacker Deshawn Holt lined up across from right tackle Wyatt Milum last Saturday, the true freshman right tackle experienced a welcome to college football.

As soon as center Zach Frazier snapped the football, Holt was on Milum, quickly shaking him off and bringing quarterback Jaret Doege down for a sack.

“He’ll only continue to get better,” head coach Neal Brown said. “He’s got big time talent, he’s got a great motor, but there’s going to be some ups and downs.”

Milum has split time with redshirt sophomore Parker Moorer at the right tackle position throughout preseason camp and into the season. Against Maryland, Milum saw brief playing time — objectively, a set of lackluster snaps.

He was quickly subbed for Moorer, ultimately playing only eight snaps. Milum graded out as the fifth of the six offensive linemen West Virginia used, ending with an overall grade of 53.7 according to Pro Football Focus.

The lack of success isn’t easy for somebody of Milum’s prowess. A four-star offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2021, the Kenova native spurned offers from national powerhouses like Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State when he signed with the Mountaineers.

Despite his high school success, Milum showed Saturday why most freshmen aren’t always ready to play when they step on campus.

“He’s one of the top tackles in the country coming out of high school,” Brown said. “Going against those guys is a little bit different than who he was playing in high school, and that’s not a knock on anybody here in our state. When he goes in practice and when he lined up against Maryland, it was different for him.”

Sophomore center Zach Frazier, a fellow West Virginia native, was in a similar situation a year ago. Thrust into action in the opening game, Frazier became the first true freshman to start on the offensive line since 1980.

Despite his youth, Frazier continued to see opportunities on the field last season. Brown alluded to giving Milum similar chances this season, in addition to a likely increased workload from the limited action he saw in Week 1.

“He’s going to continue to play, he’s going to get a bunch of reps on Saturday and, as long as he continues to earn those opportunities, he’s going to get there,” Brown said. “I have a lot of faith that he’s going to be a great one.”