Opponent Breakdown: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Joey McGuire is in his third season as the head coach at Texas Tech. During that span, he is 22-15 with two bowl victories. McGuire is 1-1 all-time against Neal Brown and WVU.

At quarterback for Texas Tech is Behren Morton. Morton has completed 63 percent of his passes, throwing for 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He won't use his legs much but has one rushing touchdown on the season.

Morton is third in the Big 12 in passing yards per game, and his seven interceptions are tied for the third-fewest in the league.

At running back is Tahj Brooks, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards this season to go along with 14 touchdowns. He also has 26 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. Brooks is second in the Big 12 in rush yards per game, sitting just under one yard on average behind RJ Harvey of UCF.

The main threat at wide receiver is Josh Kelly who is the clear-cut favorite option for Morton. He has 80 catches this season for 873 yards and five touchdowns. His 80 receptions are the second-most in the Big 12.

The next closest receiver on the Red Raiders has 52 catches and that is Caleb Douglas. Douglas has 712 receiving yards along with five touchdowns this season. In total, Texas Tech has eight receivers with at least 120 yards gained through the air this season.

Texas Tech ranks first in the Big 12 in scoring offense, averaging 37.4 points per game. They are second in the Big 12 in total offense, putting up 450 yards per game this year.

Texas Tech is third in the Big 12 in third-down conversion rate, while they are 10th in fourth-down conversion rate.