Opponent Breakdown: Texas Tech Red Raiders

West Virginia (6-5, 5-3 Big 12) faces Texas Tech (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) in the regular season finale for both teams on Saturday afternoon.
Head Coach
Joey McGuire is in his third season as the head coach at Texas Tech. During that span, he is 22-15 with two bowl victories. McGuire is 1-1 all-time against Neal Brown and WVU.
Offense
At quarterback for Texas Tech is Behren Morton. Morton has completed 63 percent of his passes, throwing for 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He won't use his legs much but has one rushing touchdown on the season.
Morton is third in the Big 12 in passing yards per game, and his seven interceptions are tied for the third-fewest in the league.
At running back is Tahj Brooks, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards this season to go along with 14 touchdowns. He also has 26 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. Brooks is second in the Big 12 in rush yards per game, sitting just under one yard on average behind RJ Harvey of UCF.
The main threat at wide receiver is Josh Kelly who is the clear-cut favorite option for Morton. He has 80 catches this season for 873 yards and five touchdowns. His 80 receptions are the second-most in the Big 12.
The next closest receiver on the Red Raiders has 52 catches and that is Caleb Douglas. Douglas has 712 receiving yards along with five touchdowns this season. In total, Texas Tech has eight receivers with at least 120 yards gained through the air this season.
Texas Tech ranks first in the Big 12 in scoring offense, averaging 37.4 points per game. They are second in the Big 12 in total offense, putting up 450 yards per game this year.
Texas Tech is third in the Big 12 in third-down conversion rate, while they are 10th in fourth-down conversion rate.
Defense
Defensively, Texas Tech has struggled throughout the year, specifically defending the pass.
The Red Raiders have allowed 36 points per game, which is the worst in the Big 12. Opposing offenses are passing for 309 yards per game against them, which is also the worst in the league. Opponents have 25 passing touchdowns against them this season.
Jacob Rodriguez leads Texas Tech in tackles with 112. He also has 8.5 TFLs and 4.0 sacks, both of which also lead the Red Raiders.
AJ McCarty has made plays for them as well, as he has 5.0 TFLs and two interceptions on the season. Chapman Lewis leads Texas Tech in interceptions with three on the season.
Despite their struggles defending the pass, Texas Tech has 12 total interceptions on the season, which is tied for fourth in the Big 12.
Texas Tech is near the middle of the pack in the Big 12 in defending the run. They have allowed 147 rush yards per game. The Red Raiders have struggled to get after the quarterback this season, as they have 15 total sacks on the season.
The Red Raiders are third in the Big 12 in third-down defense but are 12th in fourth-down defense.
Special Teams
Gino Garcia is the kicker for the Red Raiders, and he's 15-for-16 on field goals, with his only miss coming from beyond 50 yards. His long is from 53 yards.
Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday, with the game set to be televised on FS1.
