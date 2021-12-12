Osabuohien a valuable piece to West Virginia basketball

Gabe Osabuohien is a throwback of sorts.

In an era where scoring often defines the value of a player to a basketball team, the fifth-year senior does it in much different ways. Across six games, he averages only 4.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting over 60-percent from the floor.

Still in the scope of his value to the West Virginia basketball team it is much more than that.

“He really makes things happen. I’ve tried to have somebody like that but it’s hard to find guys like that. He doesn’t care about scoring really. He’s our biggest, strongest guy so we post him a little bit,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “He makes things happen; he changes the game.”

While his offensive numbers have improved across the board raising his shooting percentage by almost 30-percent and a career-high scoring numbers it’s his rebounding where he makes the most impact.

“He’s really worked at shooting the ball and he’s more capable of making shots on the perimeter which is what we try to get him to do so they do have to guard him,” Huggins said.

Osabuohien finished the contest against Eastern Kentucky with 7 rebounds, including 5 on the offensive side which were critical in the Mountaineers securing the win. It’s impressive, but even more so because he stands only 6-foot-7 and is banging with much larger bigs in the post.

It’s something his teammates such as senior guard Taz Sherman have an appreciation for on the floor.

“Our big thing is to get opposite, he can start on the same side then just sprint opposite get inside, get a rebound, kick it out, do whatever, it’s amazing to watch,” Sherman said. “We know what he gives, he’s been doing this for years upon years we wouldn’t be the same team if he wasn’t here.”

The Canadian import understands that his role is to bring those little things that are often overlooked with deflections and charges taken. But while those things might be overlooked from game-to-game, over the course of a season those things certainly add up.

“We’re winning and the little stuff becomes more and more important,” he said.

Osabuohien prides himself on his effort on the floor but one area that does get him in trouble at times is with fouls. He has struggled with committing cheap fouls at times this season which has taken him off the floor at the most critical junctions of the game.

That wasn’t the case in the win over Eastern Kentucky as his late offensive rebounds proved to be the difference in getting the ball to Malik Curry to finish at the rim. That was the case again in the win against Connecticut grabbing a late offensive rebound and having the wherewithal to kick it out.

“He makes winning plays and when you’ve got someone that makes winning plays it makes the game a lot easier. He kicked it out and I did what I do get to the basket and score. It’s just like any other day when you’re playing with Gabe,” Curry said.

A throwback, and one that is key to the success of this basketball team.