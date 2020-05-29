WVSports - Pass rusher Anderson remains priority for West Virginia football

Fort Meade (Fla.) defensive end Deonte Anderson has seen his recruitment explode with close to 20 programs joining the picture for the talented pass rusher.

Anderson, 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, received one of his first power five offers from West Virginia but has added a host of others including one from Notre Dame.

But the Mountaineers have been one of the most consistent teams in his recruitment out of his 17 total offers to date.