West Virginia has filled a need with another pass rusher with the pledge of Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School 2023 defensive end Oryend Fisher.

Fisher, 6-foot-6, 205-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Memphis and a number of others.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect made multiple visits to West Virginia during the course of the process but was most recently on campus for an official visit in June.

While it took some time to seal things, that trip was enough to close the book on a recruitment that had just really gotten started.