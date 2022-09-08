Pass rusher Fisher commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football
West Virginia has filled a need with another pass rusher with the pledge of Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School 2023 defensive end Oryend Fisher.
Fisher, 6-foot-6, 205-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Memphis and a number of others.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect made multiple visits to West Virginia during the course of the process but was most recently on campus for an official visit in June.
While it took some time to seal things, that trip was enough to close the book on a recruitment that had just really gotten started.
An athletic pass rusher, Fisher will need to fill out his frame and cultivate his skills at the next level but the upside is tremendous for the Bluegrass State native.
Fisher developed a genuine connection with multiple coaches on the current staff including defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and secondary coach ShaDon Brown that led to him taking his first official visit to Morgantown.
That proved to be enough.
“The connection is really close and I feel like family,” he said.
Fisher finished last season with 84 tackles and 11.5 sacks.
Fisher becomes the 18th commitment overall for West Virginia in the 2023 class and joins Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2023 defensive end James Heard as pass rushers in the group.
WVSports.com will have more with Fisher in the year future.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook