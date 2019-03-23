Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett pass rusher Jared Ivey hadn’t been in contact much with West Virginia so naturally he was taken back a bit when the Mountaineers pulled the trigger on a scholarship offer.

Ivey, 6-foot-6, 215-pounds, already had collected a list of scholarships to his name outside of the Mountaineers which included Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Syracuse, Duke, Iowa State, Iowa, Colorado and Arizona State to name a few.