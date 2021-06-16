Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College 2023 defensive end David Ojiegbe recently took his first visit to West Virginia and plans to return for another.

Ojiegbe, 6-foot-4, 240-pounds, already holds offers from West Virginia, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Tennessee, Maryland, Cincinnati and a number of others but was excited to see what the Mountaineers football program had to offer on his trip to campus.