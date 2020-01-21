News More News
Pass rusher Watkins has West Virginia football in final three, visits set

Watkins has already taken an official visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football team. (Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Evergreen (Ala.) Hillcrest pass rusher Eddie Watkins is nearing the finish line in his recruiting process but there are still a couple major steps to take.

Watkins, 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, has narrowed his list down to West Virginia, Arizona and Missouri and expects to make a college choice on national signing day.

