Passing needed for West Virginia offensive improvement
West Virginia doesn’t pass the ball well.
That isn’t hard to figure out by watching the team but looking at the numbers only stands to reinforce that point in black and white.
The Mountaineers are currently ranked 335th out of 350 division one teams in assists with only 225 on the season or an average of 10.2 per game.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news