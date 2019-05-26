West Virginia defensive line coach Jordan Lesley made a trip down to Georgia in mid-May to eyeball some prospects during the evaluation period and one of those at the top of the list was Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh defensive end Jasheen Davis.

Davis, 6-foot-2, 242-pounds, has seen his recruitment take off of late with scholarships from West Virginia, Arkansas, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Georgia Tech and others. Schools have been impressed with the fact that he has added around 30-pounds of good weight in the last two years as well as his ability to get off the ball and affect the quarterback one way or the other.