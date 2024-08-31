The game between West Virginia and Penn State is suspended due to severe weather.

During halftime of the game, severe weather entered the Morgantown area and the game entered a weather delay. All fans must leave the game and seek shelter.

PSU leads the game 20-6 and are set to receive the opening kickoff of the second half.

The game will stay in a delay until at least 30 minutes have passed since the last lightning strike in the area. The delay began at 2:04 p.m.







