Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines 2026 lLB Kenneth Goodwin hadn’t heard from West Virginia prior to the end of May.

Published Aug 31, 2024
WVU vs Penn State game suspended due to weather
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

The game between West Virginia and Penn State is suspended due to severe weather.

During halftime of the game, severe weather entered the Morgantown area and the game entered a weather delay. All fans must leave the game and seek shelter.

PSU leads the game 20-6 and are set to receive the opening kickoff of the second half.

The game will stay in a delay until at least 30 minutes have passed since the last lightning strike in the area. The delay began at 2:04 p.m.



