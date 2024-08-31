in other news
2026 LB Kenneth Goodwin looking into fall West Virginia visit
Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines 2026 lLB Kenneth Goodwin hadn’t heard from West Virginia prior to the end of May.
Game Information: Penn State vs West Virginia
What fans should expect this weekend ahead of West Virginia and Penn State
West Virginia QB Garrett Greene, offense looks for a step forward
Garrett Greene understands that the offense didn’t play their best against Penn State a year ago.
Big Abraham Oyeadier makes presence felt, but best still ahead
Abraham Oyeadier makes his presence felt on the basketball court.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown talks latest on weekly radio show
A recap of the West Virginia head coach Neal Brown's radio show.
The game between West Virginia and Penn State is suspended due to severe weather.
During halftime of the game, severe weather entered the Morgantown area and the game entered a weather delay. All fans must leave the game and seek shelter.
PSU leads the game 20-6 and are set to receive the opening kickoff of the second half.
The game will stay in a delay until at least 30 minutes have passed since the last lightning strike in the area. The delay began at 2:04 p.m.
