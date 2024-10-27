Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Oct 27, 2024
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Arizona
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

WVSports.com and the Rivals network have teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

A detailed explanation of the PFF's grading system can be found at the end of the article.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Nicco Marchiol

QB

79.1

Justin Robinson

LWR

76.4

Treylan Davis

TE-R

72.3

Jahiem White

HB

71.9

CJ Donaldson

HB

70.2

Traylon Ray

LWR

70.1

Jaylen Anderson*

HB

66.9

Hudson Clement

RWR

63.7

Rodney Gallagher

SLWR

63.6

Jack Sammarco*

TE-R

60.9

Johnny Williams

LT

58.7

Tomas Rimac

LG

58.5

Nick Malone

RT

58.2

Brandon Yates

C

56.7

Kole Taylor

TE-L

53.9

Preston Fox

RWR

53.9

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

44.5

West Virginia's offense vs. Houston defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

88.1

Receiver/Pass Routes

69.5

Arizona

Coverage

64.9

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

Arizona

Rushing Defense

74.9

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

Run Blocking

Arizona

Pass Rush

55.8

Tackling

56.2

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Josiah Trotter

MLB

78.3

Dontez Fagan

LCB

76.6

TJ Jackson

DLE

73.7

TJ Crandall*

SS

73.4

Jaheem Joseph

SS

73.2

Asani Redwood

DRT

71.7

Hammond Russell

DLT

70.3

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

65.4

Tyrin Bradley

LOLB

64.2

Garnett Hollis

RCB

62.3

Kekoura Tarnue

SS

61.7

Sean Martin

DRT

57.6

Israel Boyce

SS

54.6

Zae Jennings*

SS

54.5

Anthony Wilson

FS

53.7

Nate Gabriel*

NT

50.0

Ben Cutter*

MLB

49.0

Jacolby Spells

RCB

47.4

Ty French

ROLB

46.8

Reid Carrico

MLB

46.6

Trey Lathan

MLB

33.7

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Arizona

Passing Offense

79.3


Receiver/Pass Routes

70.4

West Virginia

Coverage

58.8

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Arizona

Rushing Offense

70.6

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

74.2

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Arizona

Pass Blocking

74.0

Run Blocking

51.2

West Virginia

Pass Rush

60.4

Tackling

57.3

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against the latest opponent.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement