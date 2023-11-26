Advertisement
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Baylor

Zach Anderson • WVSports
Staff Writer
@zachanderson_11

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against Baylor.

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
Player Position Grade

Garrett Greene

QB

85.3

Zach Frazier

C

77.5

Jahiem White

HB

77.0

Hudson Clement

RWR

76.1

Doug Nester

RG

71.6

Kole Taylor

TE-R

70.1

Preston Fox

LWR

69.5

Brandon Yates

RG

67.6

Wyatt Milum

LT

64.5

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

64.4

Tomas Rimac

LG

63.7

Traylon Ray

RWR

60.5

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

60.2

EJ Horton*

LWR

56.5

Devin Carter*

SLWR

55.8

Rodney Gallagher III

SLWR

55.5

Justin Johnson Jr.*

HB

53.3

Treylan Davis

TE-R

51.6

Nick Malone*

RT

50.2
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.

West Virginia's offense vs. Baylor defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

82.5

Receiver/Pass Routes

70.3

Baylor

Coverage

49.1
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

76.0

Baylor

Rushing Defense

75.3
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

84.2

Run Blocking

64.3

Baylor

Pass Rush

53.8

Rush Defense

75.3

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
Player Position Grade

Hershey McLaurin

SS

82.1

Jared Bartlett

LOLB

74.5

Edward Vesterinen

DLT

72.5

Anthony Wilson

SS

70.0

Marcis Floyd

SCB

70.0

Jalen Thornton

DRT

69.1

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

68.5

Hammond Russell IV*

NT

65.5

Mike Lockhart

NT

62.8

Beanie Bishop Jr.

LCB

61.7

Aubrey Burks

FS

61.4

Lee Kpogba

MLB

60.3

Davoan Hawkins*

DRE

60.0

Malachi Ruffin

RCB

59.7

Tomiwa Durojaiye

DLE

58.1

Sean Martin

DRE

57.0

Asani Redwood*

DLT

48.6

Ben Cutter

MLB

48.1

Caden Biser

MLB

46.7

Tyrin Bradley

ROLB

44.9
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Baylor

Passing Offense

91.9


Receiver/Pass Routes

70.5

West Virginia

Coverage

66.3
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Baylor

Rushing Offense

69.2

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

70.2
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Baylor

Pass Blocking

64.8

Run Blocking

59.1

West Virginia

Pass Rush

60.2

Rush Defense

70.2

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

