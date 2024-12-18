Advertisement
Published Dec 18, 2024
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Memphis
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

A detailed explanation of the PFF's grading system can be found at the end of the article.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OFFENSE:

Advertisement
OFFENSE
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Garrett Greene

QB

90.9

Hudson Clement

RWR

83.9

Johnny Williams

LT

71.8

Jarel Williams*

RWR

70.1

Jack Sammarco*

TE-R

66.4

Brandon Yates

C

64.7

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

63.6

Nick Malone

RT

63.2

Preston Fox

LWR

62.2

Kole taylor

TE-L

61.5

Rodney Gallagher

SLWR

60.1

Xavier Bausley*

LT

60.0

Sullivan Weidman

LG

60.9

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

59.3

Landen Livingston*

C

58.7

Tomas Rimac

LG

58.5

Ric'Darious Farmer

SLWR

58.3

Jahiem White

HB

50.9

Treylan Davis

TE-R

49.0

West Virginia's offense vs. Memphis defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

89.5

Receiver/Pass Routes

67.8

Memphis

Coverage

63.7

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

69.0

Memphis

Rushing Defense

84.3

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

84.0

Run Blocking

60.7

Memphis

Pass Rush

54.0

Tackling

88.1

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Reid Carrico

WLB

71.9

Garnett Hollis

LCB

71.1

Trey Lathan

MLB

70.5

Elijah Kinsler*

LE

70.1

Jacolby Spells

RCB

65.9

Tyrin Bradley

LOLB

65.9

Kekoura Tarnue

SS

65.5

Sean Martin

DLE

64.9

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

62.2

Ty French

WLB

61.0

TJ Jackson

DRE

61.0

Curtis Jones Jr.*

LILB

60.0

Israel Boyce

SS

59.8

Nate Gabriel*

NT

59.2

Dontez Fagan

RCB

58.3

Anthony Wilson

SS

57.7

Ben Cutter

MLB

56.8

Asani Redwood

DRE

56.3

Jaheem Joseph

FS

55.3

Hammond Russell

RE

53.3

Caden Biser*

MLB

31.8

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Memphis

Passing Offense

83.7


Receiver/Pass Routes

73.5

West Virginia

Coverage

64.3

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Memphis

Rushing Offense

65.0

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

68.6

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Memphis

Pass Blocking

86.7

Run Blocking

59.9

West Virginia

Pass Rush

56.4

Tackling

55.3

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against the latest opponent.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

Advertisement