PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Penn State

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against Penn State.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.


OFFENSE:

Player Position Grade

Garrett Greene

QB

85.0

Zach Frazier

C

78.0

C.J. Donaldson Jr.

HB

76.4

Devin Carter

RWR

74.1

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

68.7

Nick Malone

LT

68.5

Tomas Rimac

LG

67.8

Wyatt Milum

LT

66.3

Jaylen Anderson

HB

63.1

Justin Johnson Jr.

HB

62.6

Rodney Gallagher III*

SLWR

60.0

Hudson Clement*

RWR

60.0

Victor Wikstrom*

TE-L

60.0

Luke Hamilton*

FB

60.0

Kole Taylor

TE-L

59.6

Brandon Yates

RG

59.5

Doug Nester

RT

58.3

Traylon Ray

RWR

57.6

Jeremiah Aaron

SLWR

55.7

Nicco Marchiol*

QB

54.7

Preston Fox

LWR

52.4

Cortez Braham

LWR

48.0

Jarel Williams*

SLWR

47.8

Treylan Davis

TE-L

44.1
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.

West Virginia's offense vs. Penn State defense

Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

71.0

Receiver/Pass Routes

62.4

Penn State

Coverage

72.6
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

77.9

Penn State

Rushing Defense

61.3
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

25.4

Run Blocking

72.3

Penn State

Pass Rush

78.8

Rush Defense

61.3

DEFENSE:

Player Position Grade

Hammond Russell IV*

RE

81.6

Lee Kpogba

LILB

77.1

Jairo Faverus*

RILB

68.8

Fatorma Mulbah

RE

65.1

Trey Lathan

RILB

64.6

Tyrin Bradley

LOLB

64.6

Davoan Hawkins

LE

64.4

Beanie Bishop Jr.

LCB

64.3

Tomiwa Durojaiye*

ROLB

60.9

Montre Miller

RCB

60.5

Jared Bartlett

LOLB

60.1

Jalen Thornton*

LE

58.6

Sean Martin

ROLB

58.5

Malachi Ruffin

LCB

58.0

Edward Vesterinen

LE

57.5

Mike Lockhart

RE

57.0

Keyshawn Cobb

FS

56.9

Anthony Wilson

SS

56.7

Lance Dixon

SCB

56.6

Hershey McLaurin

SCB

53.5

Andrew Wilson-Lamp

RCB

52.3

Aubrey Burks

FS

36.4
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
Team Position Group Grade

Penn State

Passing Offense

93.4

Receiver/Pass Routes

78.9

West Virginia

Coverage

45.2
Team Position Group Grade

Penn State

Rushing Offense

72.8

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

69.4
Team Position Group Grade

Penn State

Pass Blocking

65.4

Run Blocking

62.8

West Virginia

Pass Rush

66.1

Rush Defense

69.4

