West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Jackson Fields

Fields spent three seasons with the Trojans and has seen his production increase in each of those campaigns. After averaging 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game as a freshman those totals jumped to 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds as a sophomore.

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team has continued to add front court options through the transfer portal with the latest being a commitment from Troy forward Jackson Fields.

Fields is coming off a season where he averaged 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.7-percent from the field and 33.3–percent from three on 63 attempts.

Fields had 7 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament and scored in double figures on 10 occasions this past season.

The Texas native is the latest transfer addition to select West Virginia this off-season joining UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha, North Texas forward Brenen Lorient and Chattanooga guard Honor Huff as players that have committed since Ross Hodge took over the program.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer of Fields and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program both now and in the future.

Fitting the program:

Fields is an athletic forward that can both finish at the rim and even be an effective three-point option. He plays with strength which allows him to score through contact and does most of his work around the basket. He has good size and length which he uses effectively to finish rolling or cutting to the rim or on put backs.

Fields shot 33-percent from three and is a reliable option as a four-man in catch and shoot situations making him a versatile option as well on the offensive end that can make opponents pay by not bringing their bigs out to defend him or in pick and pop situations.

Fields, like most of the other front court additions also is an effective offensive rebounder which has been a trait that has been targeted.

On the defensive end, Fields demonstrates the ability to use his length to affect or block shots and fits the mold of what Hodge wants out of his forwards. He also has the flexibility to defend multiple positions on the floor.

West Virginia has been looking to round out the roster with quality athletes that bring versatility to the table and Fields certainly checks those boxes.

Recruiting the position:

West Virginia continues to load up on front court options and Fields is just the latest joining Lorient at the forward spot and Obioha at center. The program has been rebuilding practically the entire roster and Fields gives the Mountaineers a veteran forward to add to the mix.

Still, with so many spots that need to be addressed it’s safe to say that Fields isn’t going to be the last player that West Virginia targets in the front court and the recent contacts in the portal certainly support that.

Hodge prioritizes length and athleticism as well as a toughness on defense and for the most part this roster rebuild has been addressed from the inside-out.

That means that more movement is on the horizon as the Mountaineers piece together a group that can have success in year one under Hodge.