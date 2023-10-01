News More News
WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against TCU.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.


OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
Player Position Grade

EJ Horton*

LWR

74.4

Doug Nester

RT

73.9

Zach Frazier

C

71.5

Garrett Greene

QB

71.0

Hudson Clement

LWR

67.1

Preston Fox

SLWR

67.0

Jahiem White

HB

64.2

Kole Taylor

TE-L

63.6

Devin Carter

RWR

63.0

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

61.1

Luke Hamilton*

FB

60.3

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

60.1

Jarel Williams*

SRWR

60.0

Nick Malone

LT

59.5

Victor Wikstrom*

TE-R

59.2

Brandon Yates

RG

57.3

Tomas Rimac

LG

56.1

Justin Johnson Jr.*

HB

55.8

Wyatt Milum

LT

55.0

Rodney Gallagher III

SRWR

49.6

Traylon Ray

RWR

46.5

Treylan Davis

TE-R

45.5
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.

West Virginia's offense vs. TCU defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

70.6

Receiver/Pass Routes

59.3

TCU

Coverage

77.1
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

64.0

TCU

Rushing Defense

90.9
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

87.8

Run Blocking

55.6

TCU

Pass Rush

58.8

Rush Defense

90.9

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
Player Position Grade

Hershey McLaurin

WLB

77.2

Edward Vesterinen

RE

76.8

Tomiwa Durojaiye

DRE

76.4

Mike Lockhart

NT

70.4

Beanie Bishop Jr.

RCB

69.8

Tyrin Bradley

ROLB

69.3

Sean Martin

DLE

67.2

Ben Cutter

MLB

66.3

Malachi Ruffin

LCB

65.6

Jacolby Spells

RCB

64.9

Jared Bartlett

ROLB

64.5

Davoan Hawkins*

DLE

63.6

Jalen Thornton

RE

63.2

Marcis Floyd

SS

62.8

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

62.2

Aubrey Burks

FS

58.6

Anthony Wilson

FS

58.6

Trey Lathan

MLB

56.8

Asani Redwood

DRE

55.6

Lee Kpogba

MLB

53.3

Hammond Russell IV

NT

52.6

Lance Dixon

SS

50.3
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

TCU

Passing Offense

49.8


Receiver/Pass Routes

72.2

West Virginia

Coverage

63.0
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

TCU

Rushing Offense

67.2

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

75.4
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

TCU

Pass Blocking

69.4

Run Blocking

63.1

West Virginia

Pass Rush

71.6

Rush Defense

75.4

----------

