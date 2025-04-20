West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Christian Hamilton

Hamilton, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, spent two seasons with the Tar Heels where he was an early enrollee out of the 2023 recruiting class and a former four-star prospect.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program needed more quality options in the wide receiver room and the commitment of North Carolina transfer Christian Hamilton should help that cause.

Hamilton entered the transfer portal April 16 and quickly made a visit to Morgantown April 18-19 which resulted in his commitment to the Big 12 Conference program.

During his time at North Carolina, Hamilton caught 10 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

The North Carolina native has three years of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer of Hamilton and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

The data:

Hamilton only appeared in 12 games during his time at North Carolina including four starts but was a former four-star prospect out of high school. During his time on the field Hamilton saw a total of 248 snaps with the majority coming in his redshirt freshman season with 214.

Over his career, Hamilton was targeted 16 times and that resulted in 10 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. He displayed the ability to fight for the football making 2 of 3 contested catch attempts and forced a pair of missed tackles in those 10 grabs.

Hamilton spent almost all of his snaps out wide and had an average depth of target of 13.1.

Fitting the program:

West Virginia needed more depth, and quality depth at that, at the wide receiver spot and even with the addition of Hamilton the program only has 13 wide receivers on the roster. That number includes three true freshmen meaning that Hamilton is going to have a chance to carve out a role in his first year.

On top of that, with three years of eligibility remaining Hamilton has a chance to not only be a factor in the room this coming year but in the future as well. He has seen a total of 114 run blocking snaps as well and should be a factor immediately to compete for time. The Mountaineers prioritized and brought Hamilton to campus and was able to close the deal giving the program another capable option in the room.

Recruiting the position:

West Virginia still needs help at the wide receiver position even after adding six transfers since Rich Rodriguez took over the football program. Expect the Mountaineers to continue to be aggressive here and the program has already extended scholarship offers to a number of different options out of the transfer portal.