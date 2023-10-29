Advertisement
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. UCF

Zach Anderson • WVSports
Staff Writer
@zachanderson_11

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against UCF.

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
Player Position Grade

Jahiem White

HB

85.2

Garrett Greene

QB

80.4

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

79.1

Rodney Gallagher III

SLWR

72.3

Tomas Rimac

LG

68.2

Wyatt Milum

LT

65.3

EJ Horton

LWR

64.9

Zach Frazier

C

64.5

Justin Johnson Jr.

HB

64.4

Nicco Marchiol*

QB

61.1

Johnny Williams IV*

LT

60.0

Sullivan Weidman*

RG

60.0

Jaylen Anderson*

HB

60.0

Devin Carter

SLWR

59.6

Jarel Williams

RWR

57.2

Preston Fox

LWR

55.1

Doug Nester

RT

55.0

Brandon Yates

LG

51.3

Traylon Ray

RWR

50.9

Ja"Quay Hubbard

RG

50.5

Treylan Davis

TE-R

45.5

Kole Taylor

TE-R

43.8

Nick Malone

LT

38.3
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.

West Virginia's offense vs. UCF defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

66.5

Receiver/Pass Routes

53.7

UCF

Coverage

70.5
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

88.7

UCF

Rushing Defense

60.3
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

60.0

Run Blocking

50.1

UCF

Pass Rush

73.1

Rushing Defense

60.3

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
Player Position Grade

Ben Cutter

MLB

85.4

Lee Kpogba

MLB

79.8

Edward Vesterinen

LE

72.0

Jacolby Spells

LCB

71.5

Malachi Ruffin

RCB

70.4

Aubrey Burks

FS

67.5

Beanie Bishop Jr.

RCB

66.9

Mike Lockhart

NT

66.7

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

62.0

Jalen Thornton

RE

60.4

Hammond Russell IV*

NT

59.2

Marcis Floyd

SS

56.5

Raleigh Collins III

SCB

54.1

Anthony Wilson

SS

54.1

Davoan Hawkins

DRE

53.1

Asani Redwood

LE

52.2

Sean Martin

DRE

51.9

Tyrin Bradley

ROLB

51.7

Caden Biser

MLB

50.9

Tomiwa Durojaiye

DLE

46.7

Jared Bartlett

LOLB

38.5
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

UCF

Passing Offense

66.9


Receiver/Pass Routes

68.6

West Virginia

Coverage

68.8
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

UCF

Rushing Offense

75.1

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

59.4
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

UCF

Pass Blocking

68.4

Run Blocking

61.3

West Virginia

Pass Rush

61.3

Rush Defense

59.4

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

