West Virginia ready to close the spring with showcase

West Virginia plans to close spring with the Gold-Blue Showcase.

The event, which will be open to the fan base, isn’t going to be a game with the team split up into two different teams as it’s been at times in the past.

Instead it will be more of a combination of individual, 7-on-7 and perhaps a small scrimmage style practice event.

Head Coach Rich Rodriguez was still debating earlier in the week if all of the quarterbacks were going to be live but there will be festivities built in around the event such as Almost Heaven Village Kickoff Concert featuring The Powell Brothers and a fan zone experience with multiple activities.

The scrimmage itself probably isn’t going to reveal too much scheme wise and perhaps even player wise given the concerns over tampering in the transfer portal. The second window is set to open April 16 and that has made college coaches across the board more hesitant when it comes to their players.

“There’ll be some guys that don’t play very much,” he said.

But the event does give the fanbase a chance to see their team in action for the first time in the second tenure under Rodriguez.

On the field, West Virginia has gotten more accustomed to the pace that Rodriguez demands going from drill to drill but there’s still another step that they can take. That is typical in the first spring under a new head coach and the next season there won’t be nearly as many basic adjustments to make.

The Mountaineers intentionally practice with tempo to help them adjust to what they’re asking out of their players in all types of different phases.

“So, we mix it up,” Rodriguez said.

The head coach has demanded a lot of his players throughout the spring and that is something that he does at every single practice regardless of when it is held.

“I'm not like thinking, oh, you know, I need to be a hard ass today, or I need to be a buddy buddy today. I just go and coach,” he said.