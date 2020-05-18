West Virginia has added a key piece to the roster when former Arizona safety Scottie Young announced his decision to transfer to Morgantown for the final year of his career.

WVSports.com takes a look at what Young has done at the college level and how he could fit into the Mountaineers football program by looking at PFF data.

The data:

Young was a three-year starter for the Wildcats seeing 855 defensive snaps last season at the safety spot, 569 in 2018 and finally 637 during his freshman campaign in 2017. That’s a total of 2,061 snaps at the power five level over the course of his three years with the program.