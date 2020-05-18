PFF Transfer Review: Scottie Young
West Virginia has added a key piece to the roster when former Arizona safety Scottie Young announced his decision to transfer to Morgantown for the final year of his career.
WVSports.com takes a look at what Young has done at the college level and how he could fit into the Mountaineers football program by looking at PFF data.
The data:
Young was a three-year starter for the Wildcats seeing 855 defensive snaps last season at the safety spot, 569 in 2018 and finally 637 during his freshman campaign in 2017. That’s a total of 2,061 snaps at the power five level over the course of his three years with the program.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news