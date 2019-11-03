Action shots from West Virginia's Big 12 matchup with the Baylor Bears.

WATCH: Musings from the Mountains | West Virginia Football vs. Baylor Recap | Episode 37

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik

•Like us on Facebook