Advertisement

in other news

Freshman guard Jonathan Powell has opportunities with West Virginia

Freshman guard Jonathan Powell has opportunities with West Virginia

Jonathan Powell is an intriguing option as a true freshman on the basketball roster.

 • Keenan Cummings
Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

The WVSports.com 3-2-1 with 3 things we learned, 2 questions and 1 prediction for West Virginia sports and recruiting.

Premium content
 • Keenan Cummings
DeVries discusses thoughts on redshirting

DeVries discusses thoughts on redshirting

Darian DeVries doesn’t want to force any player into a redshirt season.

 • Keenan Cummings
2026 WR Brady Marchese talks WVU connection, offer

2026 WR Brady Marchese talks WVU connection, offer

Cartersville (Ga.) 2026 wide receiver Brady Marchese discusses his offer from West Virginia.

 • Keenan Cummings
West Virginia wants to be flexible on the offensive end

West Virginia wants to be flexible on the offensive end

Darian DeVries doesn’t want his team to limit themselves on the offensive end of the floor.

 • Keenan Cummings

in other news

Freshman guard Jonathan Powell has opportunities with West Virginia

Freshman guard Jonathan Powell has opportunities with West Virginia

Jonathan Powell is an intriguing option as a true freshman on the basketball roster.

 • Keenan Cummings
Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

The WVSports.com 3-2-1 with 3 things we learned, 2 questions and 1 prediction for West Virginia sports and recruiting.

Premium content
 • Keenan Cummings
DeVries discusses thoughts on redshirting

DeVries discusses thoughts on redshirting

Darian DeVries doesn’t want to force any player into a redshirt season.

 • Keenan Cummings
Advertisement
Published Nov 5, 2024
Photos: WVU vs Robert Morris 2024
Justin Price
WVSports.com Photographer

Let's go inside the action of West Virginia's exhibition win over Robert Morris.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

West Virginia
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement