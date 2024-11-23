Watch: West Virginia Football 2024 Senior Day Ceremony

The Mountaineers honored 29 seniors who walked and met head coach Neal Brown along with Athletic Director Wren Baker before running onto the field.

West Virginia football held their Senior Day Ceremony on Saturday ahead of their game against UCF.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok