Podcast: West Virginia looks to right the ship against Kansas

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com talk about what the Mountaineers must do to get things back on track against Kansas as they are set to open Big 12 play this week.
They also interview Jon Kirby of Jayhawk Slant to talk all things Kansas and get a feel for where the Jayhawks stand.
