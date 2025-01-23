Advertisement
Published Jan 23, 2025
Podcast: WVU has a letdown game in loss to ASU, football signs portal class
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker discuss West Virginia's loss to Arizona State on Tuesday and where things stand with the Mountaineers ahead of their trip to Kansas State. They also discuss WVU football signing their transfer portal class on Thursday.

