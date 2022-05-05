Portal deadline quietly comes and goes at West Virginia
West Virginia has emerged relatively unscathed after the May 1 deadline to enter the transfer portal to receive an eligibility exemption has come and passed.
The exemption effectively allows for any first-time transferring player to move to another school without sitting out for a season. The May 1 deadline was to provide written notice that players planned to transfer, but schools then had 48-hours to place players into the database.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news