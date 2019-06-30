Perhaps no topic across the landscape of college football has received more attention of late than the transfer portal.

The portal is essentially a database that players can enter their names into after notifying the compliance department that they are interested in pursuing a transfer. Once a player is entered into the database they can be contacted by any other school that is interested.

The narrative surrounding the portal has become almost a situation that has taken on a life of its own as college coaches and others have been concerned about what it provides.

Terms such as a free agency for college athletes and other descriptors have been thrown around to describe the impact it could and has already had across the landscape of athletics.

The effects have been felt at West Virginia as well both in and out of the program with several players expected to be starters entering the transfer portal namely Kenny Robinson, an all-Big 12 Conference safety, senior wide receiver Marcus Simms, the leading returning pass catcher, and Derrek Pitts, the junior safety that was slotted to be a starter at the other safety spot.

The Mountaineers have added a few players from the portal as well during that time but in total eight scholarship players have inserted their names into it since head coach Neal Brown took over.

How does that compare to the past?

Well, according to Director of Athletics Shane Lyons it is on par for what has happened with the program when it comes to transfers even before the introduction of the portal to help streamline the process.

“Our numbers look the same across the board not only in football but all other sports as it has in previous years,” he said.

And just a look at the numbers showcases this as well. Last season, 15 scholarship players with remaining eligibility elected to transfer from the football program. That total is obviously higher than the eight that have done so since January.

It also wouldn’t be fair not to make mention that some of those transfers couldn’t have been prevented due to issues outside of athletics. Others left for playing opportunities elsewhere and each of the kids that have left the program have all transferred down instead of upwards or an equal move.

So while the transfer portal continues to be a hot topic of discussion at least in regards to the West Virginia football program there has certainly been more bark than bite.



