Princeton transfer OL Reed talks West Virginia visit

Reed, 6-foot-6, 305-pounds, started 19 games for the Tigers over the past two seasons and appeared in a total of 25 making him an attractive option in the transfer portal.

Princeton offensive lineman Will Reed took an official visit to West Virginia on Jan. 11 and left the trip with a positive impression of the football program.

West Virginia is one of the several schools in the mix and Reed had the chance to tour the campus and facilities while meeting some of the incoming players and the coaching staff while in Morgantown.

“The visit overall was great,” he said.

Reed spent the bulk of his time with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and assistant offensive line coach Derek Dressler. He was able to sit down and have multiple discussions with Bicknell and was impressed with his coaching history in both college football and the NFL as well as his plan for him.

The Mountaineers are targeting Reed at either left or right tackle.

“Obviously I would have to bust my behind to earn it but that opportunity is there. Coach Bicknell also talked a lot about getting some guard experiences as that would be good for future NFL opportunities if I am able to get to that level,” Reed said.

Prior to visiting the Mountaineers, Reed took other visits to Arizona, Virginia, and Georgia Tech. He also is looking at potential visits to Nebraska and Arizona State but that remains up in the air.

“I haven’t decided if I am going to go on any more visits,” he said.

Reed said that the most important elements in his decision-making process will be a combination of the coaching and opportunity to play and add value to the team immediately. Right now he has one, potentially two years left, and wants to be put in a position to make it to the next level.

“I need the best opportunity to earn a starting position on day one,” he said.

Reed hopes to have his college decision made in the next week or two.