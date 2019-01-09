WVSports.com uses Pro Football Focus as a tool to compare what Neal Brown did at Troy during the 2018 season with what happened in Morgantown.

While obviously Brown could go in a different direction with a new set of personnel, this is just a snap shot for how he managed the Trojans roster this past season.





QUARTERBACKS:



--Troy used two primary quarterbacks in the 2018 season because of the injury to starter Kaleb Barker in the sixth game of the season but backup Sawyer Smith was used in the first five games of the year attempting 19 passes for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns supporting the claim that Brown likes to keep his backup quarterback ready at all times. Those 19 passes completed in five game appearances by Smith is more than West Virginia backup quarterback Jack Allison attempted all season (10).