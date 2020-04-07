College football programs across the country are dealing with the completely unique circumstances that the global COVID-19 pandemic has created.

Some of that has been adjusting and figuring out things as they go and that is no different at West Virginia. Classes have been moved on-line, students and players are off campus and football spring practices have been canceled.

But work is still ongoing.

To get an idea on how West Virginia is embracing these challenges we spoke with Mike Joseph, head coach of strength and conditioning. Here is part one.