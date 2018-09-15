QB Eggers on WVU radar, plans more trips this fall
Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal quarterback Taylor Eggers hadn’t really been on the West Virginia radar prior to visiting for the annual Showtime Camp but now he is excited to see where things go.
Eggers, 6-foot-5, 218-pounds, made the trip to Morgantown with his friend and top West Virginia target Ali Jennings and proceeded to participate in the camp.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news