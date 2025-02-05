West Virginia adds 2025 OL Bowser to class

West Virginia has added another piece to the offensive front with a commitment from Youngstown (Oh.) Ursuline 2025 offensive lineman Phillip Bowser. Rivals National Analyst Greg Smith reported the news. Bowser, 6-foot-5, 275-pounds, received interest from the Mountaineers after the coaching change and spoke with the staff about taking an official visit to Morgantown. That occurred over the Jan. 24 weekend and the talented offensive lineman saw enough to eventually cast his lot with West Virginia.

