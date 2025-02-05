West Virginia adds 2025 OL Bowser to class

West Virginia has added another piece to the offensive front with a commitment from Youngstown (Oh.) Ursuline 2025 offensive lineman Phillip Bowser.
Rivals National Analyst Greg Smith reported the news.
Bowser, 6-foot-5, 275-pounds, received interest from the Mountaineers after the coaching change and spoke with the staff about taking an official visit to Morgantown.
That occurred over the Jan. 24 weekend and the talented offensive lineman saw enough to eventually cast his lot with West Virginia.
Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell served as the lead recruiter for Bowser and developed a close bond with him.
The Mountaineers see him as a versatile lineman that could fill several different roles and were impressed with his athleticism, feet and bend at the position.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect was initially committed to Marshall but backed off that pledge Dec. 15 which led to offers from Ohio State, UCF, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Ball State and West Virginia.
A second-team all-Ohio selection in 2024, Bowser is the latest addition for the Mountaineers in the 2025 class on the offensive line joining Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 offensive lineman Gavin Crawford, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan, Cincinnati (Oh.) La Salle 2025 offensive tackle Jahmir Davis and Parma (Oh.) Padua Franciscan 2025 offensive lineman Brandon Homady.
Bowser is the 26th commitment in the 2025 class.
WVSports.com will have more with Bowser in the near future.
