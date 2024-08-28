One of the primary focuses for redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene was in the department of touch on his throws.

It was a point of emphasis in order to further improve his accuracy, which was one of the biggest things that the Mountaineers wanted to see out of him this off-season.

“We drilled it a lot and it’s really showing up in the span of the past 13, 14 practices we’ve had. Really good touch when he’s on the move too outside the pocket,” he said.

And it’s something that has shown up in the numbers as well. Allen took his completion percentage totals from the previous year and compared them to what he has done in this fall camp. The increase has been significant and it’s something that his position coach wanted to see out of his signal caller.

That is a direct result of the work that he did over the course of the off-season with both the coaching staff and his quarterback coach to fine-tune his game.

“A lot of that was his footwork and touch and some technical issues where he was falling off and we got him grounded now,” Allen said.

Greene and his pass catchers have worked on timing throughout the off-season as well in order to have more comfort level when it comes to dropping passes into the wide receivers. Greene only completed 53.2-percent of his passes last season but did take care of the football with just 4 interceptions. The focus this year is to keep that second number down while raising the first.

“In practice we let him take chances to see what he can and can’t do. That’s part of it too, you let him take chances and see what throws he can make and what throws he can’t make then in the game you really tone that back. Now you know the ones you can make and now you don’t so let’s make the ones you can,” Allen said.

And while Greene did show the ability to hit on the deep ball at times, he could still improve in that area and has made it a focus in fall camp.

“We feel like we’ve really improved that so we hope those numbers go up as well,” he said.



